Outrage over vandalized memorial for 9-year-old girl who was struck and killed by car

Outrage has gripped the Desert Edge community, near Desert Hot Springs, after a memorial in honor of a young girl who was hit by a car getting off her school bus was vandalized.

The memorial on Corkill Road in Desert Edge marks the spot where 9-year-old Monique Guzman was killed in December 2021. Guzman was getting off her school bus when 88-year-old Robert Hanson struck the bus with his Cadillac, then pulled around on the shoulder and hit a group of students, killing Guzman and injuring her brother Julio.

Cindy Haapala, who lives across the street from the memorial, says the community was devastated to discover that the memorial had been vandalized, with many of the pictures, memorabilia, and special items now missing.

"It was an amazingly beautiful memorial, and a tribute to remind people to drive safer," Haapala said. "We did find items in the trash cans here at the [mobile home] park right behind us."

The owner of the mobile home park behind the memorial, Desert Palms Community, told News Channel 3 he was not aware of any vandalism and denied any involvement in destroying the memorial.

Haapala said the driver, Hanson, has not yet faced justice. His charges include felony manslaughter, reckless driving, and driving without a license, but his January arraignment was postponed.

"Now it's a matter of will he ever see the inside of a court and our justice system just seems to be letting us down," Haapala said. Monique's mother, Gloria Guzman, feels disrespected and hurt and is still waiting for officials to make the road safer.

After calls from the community, a $300,000 grant was approved for road safety improvements where the crash happened.

County officials say the state funding will become available in July, and they anticipate that's when workshops and community meetings will be held in Desert Edge.