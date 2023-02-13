Firefighters knock down blaze at Palm Springs Apartment complex

A fire at a Palm Springs apartment complex was quickly contained Monday afternoon. According to Palm Springs Fire Captain Nathan Gunkel, they got a report of an explosion and fire just before noon at the San Jacinto Racquet Club Apartments located on the 900 block of Saturnino Road.

According to Gunkel, the fire was started on the outside balcony, of one of the units, in the two story apartment complex. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly. The damage was contained to the balcony and an adjacent unit's glass window. "There was very minimal damage to the unit itself", says Gunkel.

The unit that caught fire was not occupied at the time of the blaze, and nearby residents were able to exit the building safely and call for help. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and residents were allowed back into their homes a short time later.