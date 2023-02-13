Skip to Content
February 12, 2023 11:25 PM
Published 8:39 AM

Motorcyclist killed in Palm Springs collision identified

Steve Walczy

A motorcyclist who died in a Sunday collision with a passenger van in Palm Springs was identified Monday morning.

The Riverside County Coroner identified the rider as Chase Adamic, 33, of Indio.

Palm Springs Fire Department said the crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Ramon Road and South Avenida Caballeros.

The stretch of road was shut down during the investigation but was later reopened.

Adamic was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the passenger van was uninjured, according to the PSFD.

The cause of the crash was not immediately released.

Courtesy: Steve Walczy

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.

