Motorcyclist killed in Palm Springs collision identified

A motorcyclist who died in a Sunday collision with a passenger van in Palm Springs was identified Monday morning.

The Riverside County Coroner identified the rider as Chase Adamic, 33, of Indio.

Palm Springs Fire Department said the crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Ramon Road and South Avenida Caballeros.

The stretch of road was shut down during the investigation but was later reopened.

Adamic was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the passenger van was uninjured, according to the PSFD.

The cause of the crash was not immediately released.

Courtesy: Steve Walczy

