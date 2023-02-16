Palm Springs firefighters test out new technology that could help save lives

Palm Springs Fire Department is testing a new mechanical chest compression device that could help save more lives.

The LUCAS device helps deliver high-quality, consistent chest compressions to sudden cardiac arrest patients. Currently, the department has two devices firefighters can use in the field.

Data will be collected after every usage during the device's trial period. Once enough data is collected, the department will decide whether or not to buy the device officially.

"We're always trying to look to see if we can improve the care and treatment for our citizens and visitors. So this is the newest technology. We're gonna give it a try," said PSFD captain Nathan Gunkel. "This machine goes exact same strength every single time to the exact perfect depth, the exact perfect ratio, so we know it'll make a difference."

The LUCAS device can do up to 120 compressions per minute compared to the department's current device, which does about 86 compressions per minute. With more than 50,000 LUCAS devices worldwide, it has been shown to increase blood flow to the brain by 60% compared to manual CPR.

"It's not the excitement about using it on a person, it's if we do have to use it on a person, providing that higher quality CPR continuously for that person, and having them come back," said firefighter Mario Tapia. "We're always trying to be progressive in the medical field and see what will help the community better. "

During the trial period, the department will note how long it took to activate the device in the field, if the patient was resuscitated, and how it compares to the current chest compression devices the department already has.

"So we're gonna look at how many times we use it. And we're gonna look at positives or negatives with it every time. Do we have a higher percentage of saves?" said Gunkel. "Cost is not the issue. The issue is patient care. And if we can provide a higher level of patient care."

Currently, the department has two LUCAS devices to demo. It has yet to use the device on a patient.