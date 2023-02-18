Skip to Content
today at 4:12 PM
Published 4:11 PM

Cathedral City hosts Rainbow Crossing Paint Party ahead of upcoming pride celebration

Cathedral City

Cathedral City hosted its Rainbow Crossing Paint Party Saturday morning.

Community members were invited to come and repaint the rainbow crosswalks near the city hall.

The repainting party happened in preparation for the city's 7th annual Cathedral City LGBT Days, March 3-5, in Downtown Cathedral City.

For more information on Cathedral City LGBT Days, you can head to their website for the schedule of events.

The pride celebration will include live music performances, drag brunch, the famous Parade of Beds/ Annual Bed Race Competition, and much more!

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3.

