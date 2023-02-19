Five people out of homes following fire in ‘Opportunity Village’ in Banning

Five people are in need of a place to stay following a fire in Opportunity Village in Banning Sunday afternoon.

Opportunity Village is a temporary housing facility for people in need near Interstate 10.

Cal Fire reported the incident at 12:20 p.m. at Bryant Street and San Gorgonio Avenue.

Four shelters were involved in the fire. Firefighters contained the fire at 12:34 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

The five displaced adults are getting assistance from the Red Cross.

Three of the shelters were destroyed, and one had cosmetic damage.