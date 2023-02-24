Palm Springs Aerial Tramway closed Saturday due to extreme weather forecasts

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will be closed Saturday "due to extreme weather forecasts."

Tram officials said they do expect to reopen on Sunday but are asking visitors to check back on their website for updates. They also said they are closing to avoid equipment malfunction and icy roads that could cause an accident.

Snow at the top of the tram

Courtesy of Laura Haltman

According to a spokesperson for the tram, ticketholders for Saturday have been contacted and offered a full refund or the chance to reschedule their visit for a later date.

Some tourists in Palm Springs made the most of the calm before the weekend storm. Visitor Elaine Adelman got the chance to visit the tramway Friday before its closure on Saturday.

Related Story: Snow falls on Palm Springs Aerial Tramway base station for the first time since 2018

"We could tell a huge difference in the snowfall on top of the mountains compared to yesterday or even the day before. So there's a lot more white up there," said Adelman. "Left Minnesota to get away from the cold and snow only to find it still cold."

Adelman said they plan to stay inside almost all weekend, hoping to avoid potential road closures. Visitor Tara Reeser said she also plans to avoid the roads since she's worried conditions could get dangerous.

"We will be in the area for sure... We'll probably just stay in because it's not worth being on the roads," said Reeser.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been scheduled for Friday and Saturday as rain and snow to batter Southern California.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!