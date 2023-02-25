Teen walks 12 miles in honor of fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy Darnell Calhoun

13-year-old Jordan Ramirez did a 12-mile walk in honor of deputy Darnell Calhoun who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department thanked Ramirez for his service walk on its Facebook page.

Despite Saturday's rainy forecast, Ramirez chose not to cancel his walk. His walk spanned from the Murrieta Police Department to the Lake Elsinore station. While he walked, he carried the American flag.