Palm Springs Aerial Tramway station gets more than two feet of snow

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is back open following its closure on Saturday due to the snowstorm.

Saturday's snowstorm brought more than two feet of fresh snow to the Mountain Station. There is at least five feet of snow at the Long Valley station.

The tram had a two-hour delayed opening at 10 a.m. Sunday morning as crews worked to remove ice from the mountain and valley stations.

Tram officials said guests should anticipate extended wait times Sunday as they expect to be very busy with fresh snowfall from the past few days.