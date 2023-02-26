Suspicious death in Oasis ruled a suicide, authorities confirm
Update 2/27/23
The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that this was a suicide.
Original Report 2/26/23
There was a deadly shooting in Oasis Sunday evening.
Riverside County Sheriff's investigators said deputies responded to the area of Avenue 76 and Highway 86 before 5 p.m. Sunday regarding a suspicious circumstance.
That's where deputies discovered a person dead with a gunshot wound. There are still very few details on the incident so far.
