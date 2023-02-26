Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
Published 11:53 PM

Suspicious death in Oasis ruled a suicide, authorities confirm

MGN

Update 2/27/23

The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that this was a suicide.

Original Report 2/26/23

There was a deadly shooting in Oasis Sunday evening.

Riverside County Sheriff's investigators said deputies responded to the area of Avenue 76 and Highway 86 before 5 p.m. Sunday regarding a suspicious circumstance.

That's where deputies discovered a person dead with a gunshot wound. There are still very few details on the incident so far.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content