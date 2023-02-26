Skip to Content
Two CVUSD schools to reopen Monday after winds knocked down dozens of power poles

KESQ

Two CVUSD schools will reopen Monday after winds knocked down dozens of power poles last week.

Classes were canceled at two Coachella Valley Unified Schools on Wednesday through Friday after high winds knocked down power poles in the area. Sea View Elementary and West Shores High School were affected.

A CVUSD spokesperson said in part, "West Shores and Seaview schools in Salton City will reopen [Monday] morning. We have generators that have been setup over the weekend to ensure that power is available for our return to school."

https://youtu.be/EzfSawBUokY

According to the Imperial Irrigation District, strong winds brought down 76 power poles off Highway 86.

As of Friday evening, IID has been able to restore power to 670 of 1,150 customers who were out of power in the Salton City area. ID asks all customers in the Salton City outage area to please conserve energy as the work continues. https://facebook.com/IIDEnergy.— IID (@IIDatWork)

