Two CVUSD schools to reopen Monday after winds knocked down dozens of power poles

Two CVUSD schools will reopen Monday after winds knocked down dozens of power poles last week.

Classes were canceled at two Coachella Valley Unified Schools on Wednesday through Friday after high winds knocked down power poles in the area. Sea View Elementary and West Shores High School were affected.

A CVUSD spokesperson said in part, "West Shores and Seaview schools in Salton City will reopen [Monday] morning. We have generators that have been setup over the weekend to ensure that power is available for our return to school."

https://youtu.be/EzfSawBUokY

According to the Imperial Irrigation District, strong winds brought down 76 power poles off Highway 86.