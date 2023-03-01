Coachella Valley health report predicts more adults will lose insurance as pandemic relief ends

A nonprofit called Health Assessment and Research for Communities (HARC) released data Tuesday that provides a comprehensive assessment of the Coachella Valley following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The data was collected among 18,000 Coachella Valley residents in 2022. It was a survey mailed to residents with a $2 stipend.

The HARC survey is conducted every three years and covers health insurance, health care access, significant diseases, mental health, socio-economic needs, and more.

According to the report, 12.5% of working-age adults (25,207 adults ages 18 to 64) are uninsured in the Coachella Valley. That is the lowest proportion of uninsured working-age adults in over a decade, as shown in the chart below.

The report says, "It is highly likely that the lower rates of uninsured working-age adults in 2022 are related to the Medicaid rule changes during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The report notes that when the federal government declared COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency, it provided many people across the country the chance to get on Medicaid and stay on it in situations where they would have been disenrolled. In California, more people could access the Medi-Cal system, the state's Medicaid system, due to the Department of Health Care Services allowing more than 100 flexibilities to the Medi-Cal system. It allowed many people to obtain Medi-Cal who might not otherwise be eligible.

However, according to the report, many adults will likely become uninsured over the coming months. Based on the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, the requirement to provide continuous coverage via MediCal will end on March 31, 2023. So, the report says the progress made from 2019 to 2022 will likely be reversed in only a few months.

The report shows the Coachella Valley made progress in the last three years in reducing the percentage of working-age adults who are uninsured. However, the valley is still trailing behind Riverside County and California, as shown in the chart below.

According to the report, of the more than 25,000 uninsured working-age adults, most say their lack of insurance is the inability to pay premiums.