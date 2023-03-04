Skip to Content
Truck crashed into semi truck on I-10 in Whitewater, crews freed trapped person

A driver was reportedly recovering following a freeway crash just west of the Coachella Valley.

Cal Fire said the crash happened Saturday around 3:00 a.m. on the westbound side of the I-10 near the Whitewater offramp.

Emergency crews reportedly found a pickup truck under a semi truck.

The driver in the truck reportedly had to be cut out of the vehicle and was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt; the crash was under investigation.

