Twentynine Palms man killed in rollover crash

There was a deadly crash Saturday on State Route 62 in Twentynine Palms.

Investigators said it happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Twentynine Palms Highway and Fiesta Road.    

The driver was reportedly headed eastbound when his car veered off the road and rolled over; he was ejected from his car and died at the scene.

The number 2 eastbound lane was closed for several hours during the investigation.

The driver was a 61 year old man from Twentynine Palms.

Investigators said drugs and alcohol were not suspected in the crash.   

