Big Bear businesses invite visitors while first responders urge caution

Some Big Bear businesses are inviting skiers and snow lovers to come to enjoy the record-setting mountain snowfall. But, San Bernardino County remains under a state of emergency as people there are still digging out from that severe weather.

First responders ask people to limit driving in the mountains to essential travel only. However, those who rely on tourism dollars say they're open for business.

The back road to Big Bear, State Route 18 through Lucerne Valley, is open for drivers. Big Bear Mountain Resort sent a marketing email out Wednesday inviting the public to "Come enjoy all-time conditions after the record-setting snowfall which delivered over 11 feet of snow since Feb. 21."

Some Big Bear residents, like Jennifer Whipple, are worried there's still too much snow and an influx of tourists could cause more issues.

"We barely got the gas. We barely got mail. We barely are getting groceries. And it's just not the time I think it's a little premature," said Whipple. "But I think the biggest concern is safety right now. You can see the volume of snow people can't get to their jobs."

San Bernardino county is still under a state of emergency, with first responders continuing recovery efforts. Cal Fire San Bernardino public information officer Chloe Castillo said their crews have been helping with snow and debris removal.

"There are a lot of people on the road. So it's important that you be mindful of the first responders that are out there trying to clear out the snow," said Castillo. "What we have asked people, at least on the lower mountain top, is to please limit your driving to essential driving only because of the fact that the roads are narrow."

News Channel 3 reached out to Big Bear Mountain Resort asking if welcoming visitors right now is a good idea given the state of emergency and recovery efforts. They told us they would only do an in-person interview, adding that highway 18 to the resort is clear. However, we declined to interview in-person to avoid congestion since most other mountain roads are limited to residents.

"We just ask that you please try and stay home as much as possible until the roads are completely clear. And you can traverse safely," said Castillo.

News Channel 3 also spoke with the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce. They say they are excited for visitors and need them because the businesses were closed for days on end during the storm.