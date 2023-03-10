First responders warn mountain communities of snow runoff dangers with incoming storm

The incoming rain poses a new risk for flooding in the Southland mountain communities, as many are still digging themselves out from the recent severe winter storm.

https://youtu.be/SAh0dUNIAMk

Riverside Emergency Management Department tweeted alerts warning of significant rain forecast for the San Jacinto and Santa Ana River area. One of the tweets said in part, "Anyone living in, hiking, cycling, horseback riding or playing in the Santa Ana river or channels leading to it should move to higher ground now. Heavy rains may result in dangerous water flows." Another tweet included a similar warning for the San Jancitio riverbed and channel.

San Jacinto river bed/channel Santa Ana river/channel

Senior Public Information Officer for the County's Emergency Management Department, Shane Reichardt, said their main concern is snow melt causing flooding.

"That snow that got down to lower elevations is going to get rain, which means that some of that snow could be melting, and we could see increased flow," said Reichardt. "We always monitor storms when they're coming in. The storm rates that we're seeing so far aren't anything of major concern. But when you add to that the excess runoff that you'll get from snow melt, that's a wildcard that makes it a little bit hard to tell where we might see impacts and what kind of impacts we might see."

He says anyone in the mountain communities with excess snow on their roofs should be careful since the rainfall will add additional weight.

"What's really important is people who live in the mountain communities clear the snow off their roof as quickly as possible," said Reichardt. "If they're not able to do it themselves. There are companies out there that provide those services, and they should reach out to them as quickly as possible, even when the snow is falling."

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!