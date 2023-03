The American Red Cross was helping 6 people after a fire broke out Saturday morning at a home in Indio.

Cal Fire said it was reported after 7:00 a.m. off Clinton Street near Indio Boulevard.

Crews reportedly located a small electrical fire under a single wide mobile home and quickly contained it.

4 adults and 2 children were displaced.

There were no reports of injuries.

