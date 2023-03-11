Driver accused of leading stolen car pursuit in Mecca area

A driver was arrested after a short pursuit Saturday afternoon that reportedly began in Mecca and ended in Imperial County.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department said deputies identified a stolen vehicle but when they attempted a traffic stop, the driver allegedly didn't pull over. This was in the area of SR-86 and 66th just after 3:30 p.m.

Investigators said the pursuit terminated in Imperial County and the suspect was arrested.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.