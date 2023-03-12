Injured hiker rescued on the Bump & Grind Trail

A hiker was recovering Sunday afternoon following an inaccessible rescue in Palm Desert.

It was reported around noon on the Bump & Grind Trail.

Cal Fire said the hiker had a lower extremity injury and was less than a mile up the trail.

Crews on the ground and in the air responded and reached the hiker.

The hiker was reportedly hoisted by the CHP helicopter, H60, and flown to a ground ambulance to be taken to the hospital.

