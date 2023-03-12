Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 3:36 PM

Injured hiker rescued on the Bump & Grind Trail

KESQ

A hiker was recovering Sunday afternoon following an inaccessible rescue in Palm Desert.

It was reported around noon on the Bump & Grind Trail.

Cal Fire said the hiker had a lower extremity injury and was less than a mile up the trail.

Crews on the ground and in the air responded and reached the hiker.

The hiker was reportedly hoisted by the CHP helicopter, H60, and flown to a ground ambulance to be taken to the hospital.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Kristen Outlaw

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content