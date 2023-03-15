Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 12:47 PM
Published 12:45 PM

Person airlifted after crash into wash near Coachella

kesq

A person was airlifted after a single-car crash into the wash underneath the Dillon Road and SR 86 interchange.

Just before noon Wednesday, Cal Fire was called to the bridge area near Coachella. A car crashed into the wash area under the bridge. It's still unclear how the vehicle ended up in the wash with a heavily damaged rear end.

There is no word on that person's condition at this time.

Traffic on the bridge is being diverted as emergency crews continue to work the crash scene.

News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene. Stay with KESQ for any updates on this breaking news story.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content