Person airlifted after crash into wash near Coachella

A person was airlifted after a single-car crash into the wash underneath the Dillon Road and SR 86 interchange.

Just before noon Wednesday, Cal Fire was called to the bridge area near Coachella. A car crashed into the wash area under the bridge. It's still unclear how the vehicle ended up in the wash with a heavily damaged rear end.

There is no word on that person's condition at this time.

Traffic on the bridge is being diverted as emergency crews continue to work the crash scene.

