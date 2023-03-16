Damage from Twentynine Palms vandalism was estimated at $30,000

A Twentynine Palms man was arrested and accused of a vandalism that was apparently caught on surveillance video. Investigators said the damage was estimated at $30,000.

Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the incident happened in the area of 6500 Freedom Way on Tuesday night around 11:00 p.m. They said video surveillance captured the suspect pulling rain chains from cement posts that were affixed to the building. He also allegedly damaged outdoor LED lights, a network light control/circuit, as well as a camera affixed to the building.

Investigators said the incident was reported the next day around 8:00 a.m.

They said a deputy spotted the suspect walking in the area of Mesquite Avenue and Gorgonio Drive Wednesday around 10:00 a.m.

Investigators said the suspect was found to be on parole. He was arrested and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail for felony vandalism. He was being held without bail.

Community members with more information about this incident were being asked to contact investigators.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station's number was (760) 366-4175 and an anonymous tip line contact number was (888) 78-CRIME.

