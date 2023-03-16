Drivers continue dangerous flooded wash crossing

The rain has passed, but major flooding is still impacting residents across the valley with several road closures. Some drivers have ignored the road closures and driven past the signs putting their safety at risk.

Road closures according to the City of Palm Springs:

N. Indian Canyon Drive is closed from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue.

Araby Drive at the wash is closed.

N. Gene Autry Trail is closed from E. Via Escuela to Salvia Road.

Vista Chino is closed at the wash between Clubhouse View Drive and Cathedral City limits.

A video taken from above shows a river flowing for miles due to runoff from the mountains. It made its way through the washes, creating flooding issues on the valley floor.

“Just signifies how much this impacts people's day-to-day life. And they're, they're willing to risk their safety to instead of having to go around," said Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner.

Garner took off in a chopper and surveyed the damage from the sky.

“It isn't just one section that is flooded out. It's multiple spots on Gene Autry. And then the same thing happens on Indian Canyon on Vista Chino. So you don't have to just get through one tough, tough area. It's multiple. It's really dangerous," she explained.

There were road closures throughout the city, but it didn’t stop drivers from going around those barriers.

“You just saw dozens of cars coming by of all different sizes. And yes, somebody had opened the barricade, but it's obvious that the streets are closed. You know, I don't know why anybody would have risked their lives or their safety," Garner said.

News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot is asking Palm Springs city officials what can be done to address the issue of drivers ignoring the road closures.