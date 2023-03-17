Community members asked to help locate hit-and-run driver
The CHP was asking for the public's help in locating a driver believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash in Thousand Palms.
The incident reportedly happened Wednesday around 6:40 p.m. near the AMPM located on Monterey Avenue and Varner Road.
The CHP said there were no injuries but property was damaged.
The suspect vehicle was believed to be a Chevy Tahoe.
Community members were asked to message the CHP if they had information to help locate the suspect.
Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this story.
Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.