Community members asked to help locate hit-and-run driver

The CHP was asking for the public's help in locating a driver believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash in Thousand Palms.

The incident reportedly happened Wednesday around 6:40 p.m. near the AMPM located on Monterey Avenue and Varner Road.

The CHP said there were no injuries but property was damaged.

The suspect vehicle was believed to be a Chevy Tahoe.

Community members were asked to message the CHP if they had information to help locate the suspect.

