Merchandise stolen from two La Quinta businesses recovered

A man was reportedly arrested Thursday following a series of grand theft incidents in La Quinta.

Investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team (SET) served a search warrant at a property in Highland.

They said the search warrant stemmed from multiple grand theft incidents that happened at two La Quinta businesses back in March.

Following the property search, investigators believed approximately $3,200 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered.

They said the suspect was arrested for grand theft, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center.

