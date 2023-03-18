Olympic champion skater hosts theatrical ice show experience at Berger Foundation Iceplex

Olympic gold medalist Dorthy Hamil hosted a theatrical ice show experience at Berger Foundation Iceplex in Thousand Palms.

The show featured two-time U.S. champion Alissa Czisny and U.S. Open champions Kseniya Ponomaryova and Collin Brubaker.

Another upcoming event at the Berger Foundation's Iceplex is its first-ever Glow Skate event featuring neon-in-the-dark ice skating, giveaways, House DJ, a raffle, and more.

Glow Skate is Wednesday, March 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to register: Bergerfoundationiceplex.com