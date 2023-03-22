La Quinta residents speak out about a proposed nearly 300-unit apartment complex

A nearly 300-unit apartment complex has been proposed to be built at the corner of Washinton Street and Avenue 50 in La Quinta.

Proposed project site

Currently, the project site is vacant and is bordered by a residential community to the north, Washington Street to the west, vacant land to the east, and Avenue 50 to the south.

View on Avenue 50 looking towards Washington Street intersection.

The name of the apartments would be Troutdale Village. It would consist of 284 units covering about 14 acres.

The has published the project's Final Environmental Impact Report. The EIR was prepared to evaluate the potential environmental impacts associated with the build-out of the La Quinta Village.

Troutdale Village

This project has been in the works for several years now. However, some La Quinta residents are speaking out against the project.

One concerned resident shared with News Channel Three that he worries about how it will impact traffic, air quality, and the environment. He said he understands that the City needs more housing but disagrees with the site's location.

