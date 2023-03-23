Skip to Content
Arson investigators called to two fires in Desert Hot Springs

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of two fires in adjacent buildings in Desert Hot Springs Thursday morning, officials on site confirm to News Channel 3.

CAL FIRE reported that they responded to 5th Street and Ocotillo Road at 6:39 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of an abandoned hotel on fire.

Two large hotel buildings were on fire.

Firefighters confirmed that flames in both buildings were contained at 8:04 am. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates here and on News Channel 3 at Noon.

