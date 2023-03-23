Local businesses hope for a boost in sales with Galleri Classic Tournament

The Galleri Classic PGA Champions Tour tournament will tee off Friday with some of the legends of the game returning to the desert for the inaugural event. The tournament looking to make a positive economic impact locally.

Tournament attendee Gary Gonsalves has experienced the previous golf tournaments at Mission Hills Country Club.

"I think it will outdraw the ANA in time, honestly. So I think it'll be a bigger boost to the valley economically," said Gonsalves. "Just because of the demographics in the valley, and these players are so familiar with everyone out here, and I just think I think they'll get more participation from crowds."

Nearby businesses like Burgers and Beer are already feeling the tournament's effects.

"Actually, Tuesdays, we're not usually crazy busy, and it was like a Friday on a Tuesday," said restaurant manager Marco Honold. "We were kind of bummed when we heard that the ANA was getting removed, but we're stoked that this is happening."

The restaurant would usually make about 20% more during the previous tournaments. As tournament director, Michelle de Lancey helps oversee local business and organization partnerships.

"A partnership with the community for an event like this is very important for it to be successful, but also to really give back in a way that the champions do or do," said de Lancey.

She said she expects about 7,500 guests per day. The tournament partnered with several nonprofits and businesses. One of them is Brandini Toffee handing out free samples on the course to players.

"The most important thing that we're trying to do is just introduce them to our products to the toffee," said Brandini Toffee employee Bill Miltenberger.

Friday is the first round of the professional competition so more people are expected to attend.

"Hopefully, the local businesses see a boost. It's yet to be seen how many people will come out. So as a member here, we're kind of excited to see what the turnout will be," said Gonsalves.