Woman’s body found during arson investigation in Desert Hot Springs

A woman's body was found inside one of two abandoned hotel buildings that were found in flames early this morning, News Channel 3 has confirmed with Desert Hot Springs Police investigators.

News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates here and on News Channel 3 at Noon.

The Coroner's office has been called in. Police are working to learn more information about the circumstances of the death.

Arson investigators are also working to determine the cause of the two fires in adjacent buildings, officials on site tell News Channel 3.

CAL FIRE reported that they responded to 5th Street and Ocotillo Road at 6:39 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of an abandoned hotel on fire.

Two large hotel buildings were on fire.

Firefighters confirmed that flames in both buildings were contained at 8:04 am. The cause of the fire is under investigation.