Family disputes police information in missing pregnant woman case

The search continues for 22-year-old Cajairah Fraise, a pregnant woman from Moreno Valley, who went missing in Beaumont over a month ago.

Beaumont Police Department has classified her as a "critical missing" person and is asking the public, friends, family, and acquaintances for any helpful information. Police say she was 35 weeks pregnant when she disappeared and could have already given birth. Cajairah was last seen in the parking lot of Jack in the Box in Beaumont, wearing a black shawl, black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black slip-on shoes.

Investigators have searched the area from the air and the ground, monitored social media, and put up missing person flyers. They have also requested copies of surveillance footage and searched for leads in phone records and places where Cajairah frequently went. However, the police claim that the family is not cooperating with detectives, and they are pleading for more information.

Cajairah's mother, Karah Fraise, disputes several key facts presented by police, including the timing of the report and the claim that the family is not cooperating. She alleges that the Beaumont police were slow to file a missing person report, and their lack of urgency resulted in almost all surveillance footage expiring.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Beaumont Police Department.

News Channel 3 has more on this story tonight at 5 p.m.