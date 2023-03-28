Desert Hot Springs city leader apologizes for using homophobic slur in leaked email

Desert Hot Springs Mayor Pro Tem Roger Nuñez is facing criticism and repercussions after leaked emails showed him using a homophobic slur in an email to a College of the Desert board member.

News Channel 3 obtained the leaked emails on Tuesday, which showed Nuñez using an offensive Spanish word that translates to a gay slur.

Former Palm Springs Councilmember Geoff Kors condemned Nuñez's comment, calling it a "very derogatory term." Kors was part of the tourism committee that put together a press conference about a study on the Palm Springs hospitality and culinary campus, which plans showed had been severely downsized. He said Nuñez's comment was in response to a notice inviting city leaders.

"He didn't see the study. He was invited to learn. And he chose not to where he could have asked questions. Instead, he just called everyone involved that incredible derogatory name," said Kors.

Nuñez first forwarded the email from his city account to his personal one, then sent the message with the slur to COD trustee Bea Gonzalez's official email, saying, "This is getting sent around to different city leaders!" Local political group Desert Stonewall Democrats, which endorsed and financially supported Nunez as a candidate for city council, condemned the email. Chair David Weiner called on Nunez to apologize, saying it felt like "a slap in the face."

On Tuesday, Nuñez apologized in a statement to News Channel 3, writing that the word "is clearly being taken out of context and not meant in a derogatory manner towards anyone." Instead, he said he meant it to translate to the expletive "fu_k_r." Gary Gardner, the only openly gay member of the Desert Hot Springs City Council, doesn't believe Nunez was using an anti-gay slur.

"Was it an unfortunate choice of words? Yes. And it's not something I may have used," said Gardner.

Nuñez has been taken off a COD advisory committee with West Valley City representatives and has been replaced by Mayor Scott Matas. Kors called Nuñez's statement offensive and said the email was made public to keep him from advocating for a Desert Hot Springs community college campus.

"Just apologize for what you did and move on. But no, you attack people who feel this is offensive because he knows it's offensive," said Kors.