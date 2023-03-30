Skip to Content
Published 11:04 AM

New Power Trip music festival coming to the desert: Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne to headline

Goldenvoice

Power Trip is the newest music festival coming to the desert in October. Headliners include Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, and Metallica.

Courtesy: Goldenvoice

The festival is set to happen on October 6, 7, and 8 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. It is the same location where Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival happen.

https://youtu.be/u4pUmO-w0qI

People can now register for access to tickets. Ticket sales officially start April 6 at 10 a.m. PDT. Ticket sales are only available for those who register through Power Trip's website.

Once registered with your mobile number and email, the festival website says it will send you an exclusive code and link to buy tickets before they go on sale.

A single wristband will give access to the shows for all three days. The price for a general admission ticket starts at $599 plus fees. There is a payment plan available.

Courtesy: Power Trip

Different types of tickets are available, such as reserved floor seats and the pit. You can head to Power Trip's website to learn more about ticket prices and hotel and VIP packages.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear what locals say about the newest music festival, Power Trip coming to the desert.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley.

