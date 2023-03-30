One person dead, two others seriously hurt in crash between two motorcycles on I-10

At least one person was killed, two others seriously injured, after two motorcycles crash on Interstate 10 in Thousand Palms Thursday morning.

The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. on the eastbound I-10 near Monterey Avenue

Cal Fire officials originally said three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The California Highway Patrol confirmed one person was later pronounced dead. The agency identified the person as a 51-year-old man.

According to CHP, a group of motorcycles were driving eastbound on Interstate 10, approaching Monterey Avenue, in the #1 lane.

"For reasons still under investigation, a 2021 Harley Davidson, occupied by two, veered to the left in a northerly direction and crashed into the metal guardrail located in the center median. The 2021 Harley Davidson then lost control and traveled to the right in a southerly direction, during which time the motorcycle overturned and the two occupants were ejected," reads the CHP news release. "A 2012 Harley Davidson, occupied by two, was following behind and as a result of the initial crash the 2012 Harley Davison lost control and overturned onto the roadway."

A SigAlert was been issued as two lanes closed for the response and investigation. Lanes reopened at about 11:00 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call the investigating officer, Officer Perez, at (760) 772-5300.

