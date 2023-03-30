Skip to Content
Three seriously hurt in collision involving two motorcycles on I-10

KESQ

Traffic is backed up on I-10 E near Monterey Avenue in Thousand Palms.

Firefighters are working to help three people who all have serious injuries after a collision that reportedly involved two motorcycles. All three people have been taken to the hospital, CALFire has confirmed. The call came in around 10:00 a.m.

A SigAlert was been issued as two lanes closed for the response and investigation. Lanes reopened at about 11:00 a.m.

News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates here and on News Channel 3 at Noon.

