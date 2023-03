Cal Fire reported that firefighters were responding to a possible gas leak in Coachella.

It broke out Friday around 11:30 a.m. on Tyler Street near Las Flores Avenue.

5 apartment buildings (20 units total) in the area were reportedly evacuated as a precaution.

Cal Fire said that Tyler Street was closed in both directions also as a precaution.

