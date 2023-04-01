Skip to Content
Desert Care Network to host hiring events

You have the chance to join the Desert Care Network facilities of Desert Regional Medical Center, JFK Memorial, and Hi-Desert Medical Center.

DCN hiring events schedule:

  • Tuesday, April 11, 2023
    • Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs
    • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 12, 2023
    • JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio
    • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, April 13, 2023
    • Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree
    • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

There are career opportunities in nursing, nursing leadership, and the Allied Health departments. You learn about the different teams and benefits of working at a Desert Care Network hospital, including salary and benefits package along with sign-on bonus opportunities up to $25,000 for select positions.

Bring your resume and meet hiring leaders. Same-day offers of employment may be extended. Opportunities include full-time and part-time employment, with day, evening, and night shift opportunities.

RSVP is required to attend the event. Your completed application is your RSVP.

Virtual interviews will be available for well-qualified applicants.

For Desert Regional Medical Center, apply online HERE.

For JFK Memorial Hospital, apply online HERE.

For Hi-Desert Medical Center, apply online HERE.

Additional specific job opportunities are available online at: www.desertcarenetwork.com/careers

If you have questions or needed assistance, please contact Recruitment at: Kathi.athey@tenethealth.com

