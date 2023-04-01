Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 2:50 PM
Published 11:47 AM

Hundreds of families get fresh food from Find Food Bank’s mobile market distribution

KESQ

Find Food Bank and News Channel 3 partnered up for their annual telethon, raising over $253,000 to help combat food insecurity in the community. Following the successful fundraiser, hundreds of families were able to pick up fresh food and produce at a mobile market distribution event.

Volunteers from Find Food Bank packed up around 300 trunks full of fresh produce, including delicious asparagus and other nutritious foods, to distribute to those in need. Karen Beck, a volunteer, said that the need for free food is growing, with the number of guests in line tripling in the past year alone.

The mobile market distribution event had a massive impact on the community, with Find Food Bank's Director of Community Impact, Lorena Marroquin, saying that it gave out 21 pallets of food, providing healthy meals for hundreds. The event's focus was on child hunger, with Marroquin highlighting the importance of child hunger programs that the fundraiser helped.

"The telethon last night really helped raise a lot of money, especially coming up in the summer months when the kids aren't going to get any food at school," said Karen Beck. Find Food Bank serves an average of 125,000 people each month, highlighting the ongoing need for support in combating food insecurity.

The impact of the partnership between Find Food Bank and News Channel 3 was felt throughout the community, with many individuals benefiting from the funds raised. "It's going to have a huge impact on the communities we serve," said Lorena Marroquin. "Thank you for helping in child hunger."

To learn more about how to help or volunteer with Find Food Bank, visit their website at findfoodbank.org.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jake Ingrassia

Joining News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 as a reporter, Jake is excited to be launching his broadcasting career here in the desert. Learn more about Jake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content