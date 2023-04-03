Courtroom reporters rally for fair contract as county negotiations stall

Valley courtroom workers, including court reporters at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, gathered on Monday during their lunch hour to rally for a fair contract as union negotiations have stalled. The court reporters were joined by some attorneys and deputy district attorneys who came out in support of them, stating that court reporters are essential to the justice system.

With signs and cowbells, the group marched and chanted, hoping to see some movement in the negotiations with Riverside County Superior Court. Among their demands is a 5% raise that is applied retroactively to November when negotiations began.

Kym Chank, a supervisor at the Palm Springs courthouse, stated that historically, the court has given retroactive pay when contracts are negotiated. "It's been in negotiations since November. So that's a pretty good chunk of change," Chank said. She added that courtroom workers deserve what they are asking for, especially considering their efforts to keep the courts running during the pandemic despite short staffing.

For court reporter Sonja Hudson, seniority is a sticking point. "We have been a seniority-based department throughout the duration of Riverside County, and they're trying to remove that from us," she said.

Some legal counsel showed their support for the group during the rally. Susan Jerich, a deputy district attorney, said court reporters are essential to the wheels of justice and deserve to be heard. "They're incredibly essential to the prosecution difference for defendants, victims, judges, everybody. We really can't do our work without them," Jerich said.

A spokesperson for Riverside County Court stated that they could not comment as union negotiations are ongoing.

The gridlock continues as the union refuses to give up. "We're just asking for what's fair," Hudson said.

Similar demonstrations were also held Monday at courthouses in Hemet, Murietta, and Riverside.