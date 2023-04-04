Elderly driver pleads not guilty in deadly school bus stop crash that killed 9-year-old girl

An elderly driver accused in a deadly Dec. 2021 crash at a school bus stop that killed a 9-year-old girl pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Robert William Hanson, 89, faces multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving, vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, and driving without a valid driver's license. Enhancements were added for causing great bodily harm and vulnerable victims.

Hanson was present out-of-custody Tuesday at his arraignment at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. He denied all allegations and a felony settlement conference was scheduled for May 11.

Police said Hanson was behind the wheel a white Cadillac on Dec. 9, 2021 on Corkill Drive in the unincorporated community of Desert Edge when he hit the back of a Palm Springs Unified School District bus. Police said he then pulled around on the shoulder where he struck a group of students.

9-year-old Monique Guzman was killed. Her brother, 6-year-old Julio Lopez, broke both legs and needed brain surgery.

At the arraignment, the victim's mother, Gloria Guzman, was present in the courtroom and expressed her devastation over the loss of her daughter and disappointment over Hanson's plea.

"My daughter was only nine years old. And she had her whole life in front of her," Guzman said. "I don't want him to be able to sleep in his warm bed without being punished for what he did."

Following calls from the community for road safety improvements, a $300,000 grant was approved for the area where the crash occurred. County officials have stated that the state funding will be available in July, with workshops and community meetings to discuss how to spend it.

Hanson remains out-of-custody on bail is due back in court for a felony settlement conference on May 11th.