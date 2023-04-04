Elderly driver pleads not guilty in deadly school bus stop crash

The elderly driver accused in a deadly Dec. 2021 crash at a school bus stop that killed a 9-year-old girl pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Robert William Hanson, 89, faces multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving, vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, and driving without a valid driver's license. Enhancements were added for causing great bodily harm and vulnerable victims.

Hanson was present out-of-custody Tuesday at his arraignment at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. He denied all allegations and a felony settlement conference was scheduled for May 11.

News Channel 3 spoke with family members of the victim and has more tonight at 5 p.m.

Police say Hanson was behind the wheel a white Cadillac on Corkill Drive in the unincorporated community of Desert Edge when he hit the back of a Palm Springs Unified School District bus. Police said he then pulled around on the shoulder where he struck a group of students.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1nr4KA5BWI

9-year-old Monique Guzman was killed. Her brother, 6-year-old Julio Lopez, broke both legs and needed brain surgery.

At a memorial on the one-year anniversary of the deadly crash, Guzman's mother Gloria Guzman said she hopes to see Hanson held responsible.

"It's not going to bring her back, it's not gonna change anything, but I do want him to be accountable for what he did," Guzman said. "It's been very difficult and hard that they took him this long, but I understand they're trying to do their job."

Earlier this year, News Channel 3 learned county officials were seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funding for road safety improvements in the area where the crash happened.

A representative from County Supervisor Manuel Perez's office said Friday the county's application was recommended for full funding by the California Transportation Commission and was among the highest-scoring proposals in the state.