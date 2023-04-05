Firebirds fans bring the heat for what many believe to be biggest game in franchise history

It was a packed nest for the Coachella Valley Firebirds for what many believe was the biggest game in franchise history yet!

The Firebirds fell short, losing 3-1 to the Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday night in front of 8,206 fans at Acrisure Arena.

Carla Cravens, also known as Momma Bird, went to the game to cheer on her team. She was awarded Fan of the Month.

"We're here to encourage our guys, my little hatching," said Cravens. "We're making a huge fan base because we're starting with these little kids. And these little kids are going to grow up and that's going to be their fan base that's going to keep going"

One of the youngest and newest firebird hatchlings is 7-month-old Jaxon Ackley. His parents, Jason and Allison eager to introduce him to the sport.

"We want to bring our baby to his first hockey game," said Allison. "We're super competitive. So you know, we're starting him young."

Some fans even looking to score big off the ice too.

"I'm looking for a hockey boyfriend. That's why I'm here, trying to get my foot in the door," said fan Marisol Jimenez.

Win or lose, the fans rally around their Firebirds non-stop!

"They are there playing their hearts out because they want to win this," said Cravens. "Everybody comes in here with so much energy and so much excitement that we just rock this this house we do it's so exciting."