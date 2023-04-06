Skip to Content
today at 12:06 PM
“Allow them to dream bigger:” PSUSD students tour Historically Black Colleges and Universities

PSUSD

Palm Springs Unified School District chose 24 students to tour Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Students have spent the week visiting schools and cultural landmarks in Washington, DC, Baltimore, and Virginia. The purpose of the tour is for students to gain exposure to the Historically Black College & University System in hopes of realizing additional available options.

The tour was made possible by The African American Parent Advisory Council in partnership with PSUSD. AAPAC and PSUSD strive to increase district graduation rates and college acceptance. This is the second year PSUSD has sponsored the trip financially.

A recent post from the AAPAC PSUSD's Facebook post says, "This HBCU Tour is designed to give our students greater HOPE and allow them to DREAM BIGGER."

So far, students have visited Norfolk State University, Morgan State University, and Coppin State University. In addition, they've also made visits to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture and spent time touring black-owned businesses and landmarks in Virginia.

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

