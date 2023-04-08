Two people arrested after assault in La Quinta

Riverside County Sheriff's Department said two men were arrested Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.

The assault took place Sunday at a restaurant off Highway 111 in La Quinta.

Investigators said the men entered the restaurant and pointed firearms at patrons inside, including a 3-year-old child. The suspects then fled the area in a light-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan.

No one was injured and the restaurant was locked down until deputies arrived on scene. It was not known if the suspects took anything from the restaurant.

On Saturday, one of the suspects was located in Coachella by the sheriff's Special Investigations Unit in and arrested without further incident. Following his arrest, a search warrant was served in Indio, where three firearms were located, authorities said.

An additional search warrant was served in Desert Hot Springs, where the other suspect was arrested without further incident, according to authorities.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment. One suspect was additionally charged with being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm and violation of probation.

Anyone with additional information about the suspects was encouraged to contact investigator James at the sheriff's Thermal station by calling 760-863-8856. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 760-341-7867.