Two people arrested after robbing man in Indio

Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a man and a woman were arrested Saturday on suspicion of robbery and physical elder abuse in Indio.

The crimes happened at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday off Indio Springs Parkway, where authorities responded to a report of the robbery of a 69-year-old man.

Authorities said the victim was assaulted and robbed by a man and woman and was punched and shocked with a stun gun as his belongings were taken.

The victim suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment before being released from the scene.

On Saturday, the Imperial County Sheriff's Department found the suspect's vehicle in Holtville and both were taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff's department.

The victim's property was recovered and the suspects were booked at the John Benoit Detention Center.

One suspect was arrested on suspicion of robbery and physical elder abuse while the other was arrested on suspicion of robbery, physical elder abuse, and violation of parole.

Anyone with additional information about the crimes is encouraged to contact Corporal McTigue at the Thermal station at 760-863-2813.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 760-341-7867.

