Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Mecca

Cal Fire responded to a mobile home fire in Mecca off Highway 111.

Officials said the home was fully engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported.

Residential Structure Fire:rpt@3:22 p.m. 67000blk Hwy 111 in Mecca. One mobile home well involved with fire. Firefighters will remain on scene for approximately four hours, no injuries reported.

Cal Fire said firefighters would stay on the scene until around 8 p.m.

An official cause of the fire was not reported.