Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Mecca

Cal Fire responded to a mobile home fire in Mecca off Highway 111.

Officials said the home was fully engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported.

Cal Fire said firefighters would stay on the scene until around 8 p.m.

An official cause of the fire was not reported.

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

