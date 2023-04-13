Festival season is here: How Coachella campers are gearing up

Festival season is here! With Coachella Music and Arts Festival less than 24 hours away, thousands of campers for the festival are already starting to arrive at their temporary home for the weekend.

A festival pass is required to enter the campgrounds. Camping is open from Thursday, 9 a.m. to Monday, 10 a.m., the two festival weekends.

Car and tent check-in times:

Thursday, 9 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

According to the festival's website, campers and their cars are searched at check-in. Everyone in the vehicle must be wearing a festival pass.

Campers have access to all sorts of amenities and activities. From the Silent Disco to water balloon tosses to Coachella Art Studios and more.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear from festival-goers arriving at the festival's campsite.