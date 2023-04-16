Landmark to be transformed in Cathedral City

Cathedral City officials announced that changes were being made to the 'Fountain of Life' landmark.

The city announced it planned to transform the landmark into a visual art piece.

The landmark, located outside the Cathedral City Civic Center, had been a favorite for Cathedral City families. Kids loved to splash around and climb parts of the structure.

But the city said the fountain had been in decline with potential structural issues.

It had reportedly been out of operation for the past 6 months and was fenced off.

City staff along with the City Council were expected to develop a plan and design for the fountain.

