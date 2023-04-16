Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
April 16, 2023 10:44 PM
Published 9:37 PM

PSPD: Victim spent $40,000 in phone scam

PSPD

The Palm Springs Police Department was warning residents to be aware of a phone scam.

It reported a scammer recently tricked someone into buying $40,000 worth of cash cards.

The agency shared pictures of receipts and cards involved with the investigation.

The scammer reportedly claimed to be a lieutenant with PSPD.

The caller ID on the victim's cell phone was listed as 'Palm Springs PD.'

Police said the victim was told to comply or face a subpoena, over even jail time.

PSPD wanted the public to know it will never make threatening phone calls that ask for money.

It advised that the best defense against unwanted calls was call blocking.

Police said if you have lost money to a phone scam or have information about the company or scammer who called you, report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Kristen Outlaw

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content