PSPD: Victim spent $40,000 in phone scam

The Palm Springs Police Department was warning residents to be aware of a phone scam.

It reported a scammer recently tricked someone into buying $40,000 worth of cash cards.

The agency shared pictures of receipts and cards involved with the investigation.

The scammer reportedly claimed to be a lieutenant with PSPD.

The caller ID on the victim's cell phone was listed as 'Palm Springs PD.'

Police said the victim was told to comply or face a subpoena, over even jail time.

PSPD wanted the public to know it will never make threatening phone calls that ask for money.

It advised that the best defense against unwanted calls was call blocking.

Police said if you have lost money to a phone scam or have information about the company or scammer who called you, report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.