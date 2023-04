On Sunday afternoon, firefighters had the upper hand on a brush fire that broke out in Mecca.

It was first reported in the area of Grapefruit Boulevard and 66th Avenue on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

Investigators said the fire had the potential to grow up to 15 acres but the fire was contained to 1 acre after 3:30 p.m.

Cal Fire asked the public to use caution while in the area.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

