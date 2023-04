The cause of a 3-vehicle crash was underway Sunday.

Cal Fire reported it happened Sunday before 8:00 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-10 near Washington Street.

Crews reportedly had to free one person trapped inside a vehicle.

Investigators said two people were taken to the hospital with unlisted injuries.

A third person was treated on scene but refused further care.

